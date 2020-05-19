Infection Updates 19.5.2020 09:30 pm

Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Citizen reporter
Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

‘The total number of recoveries to date is 7,960,’ Mkhize added.

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 17,200, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“Regrettably we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 312.

“Sadly, Northern Cape has reported its first death. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

“The total number of recoveries to date is 7,960,” he added.

Covid-19 statistics, 19 May 2020.

A total of 488,609 tests have been conducted countrywide, with 13,538 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taxi unions welcome government financial relief aid plans 19.5.2020
Limpopo moves to targeted screening as 13 Cuban doctors start work 19.5.2020
Winde calls for Western Cape to move to level 3 as province ‘is prepared for peak’ 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


today in print

Read Today's edition