Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 17,200, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“Regrettably we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 312.
“Sadly, Northern Cape has reported its first death. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.
“The total number of recoveries to date is 7,960,” he added.
A total of 488,609 tests have been conducted countrywide, with 13,538 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
(Compiled by Carina Koen.)
