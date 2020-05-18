Covid-19 cases jump to 16,433 with 286 deaths

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 16,433.
Case Data
A total of 475,071 tests have been conducted, with 14,198 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
“Regrettably we report a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 286,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.”
The total number of recoveries to date is 7,298.
Provincial Breakdown:
Distribution of deaths by gender:
Distribution of deaths by age:
“As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high risk age groups and those with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19,” the statement concluded.
