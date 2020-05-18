Covid-19 cases jump to 16,433 with 286 deaths

Infection Updates 18.5.2020 10:15 pm

The total number of recoveries to date is 7,298.

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 16,433.

Case Data

A total of 475,071 tests have been conducted, with 14,198 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

“Regrettably we report a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 286,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.”

Provincial Breakdown:

Distribution of deaths by gender:

Distribution of deaths by age:

“As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high risk age groups and those with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19,” the statement concluded.

