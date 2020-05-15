Covid-19 infections rise to 13,524, with deaths up by 9 to 247

In a statement on Friday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 13,524.
421,555 tests had so far been conducted with 18,537 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
Mkhize said there were another nine Covid-related deaths, bringing the total deaths nationally to 247.
“We are, however, encouraged by the rising number of recoveries, which now stands at 6,083.”
The Western Cape has nearly two-thirds of all confirmed cases.
