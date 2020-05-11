Infection Updates 11.5.2020 04:33 pm

NW province records first Covid-19 death as case total reaches 10,652

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan have been quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A total of 356,067 Covid-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14,731 are new tests since Sunday’s report.

The total number of deaths in South Africa due to Covid-19 is 206, as of Monday.

This is 12 more fatalities on Sunday’s figures, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

The deaths occurred in Western Cape (8), Eastern Cape (2), KwaZulu-Natal (1) and North West one – the ﬁrst death in the province.

There are 637 new conﬁrmed Covid-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10,652.

A total of 4,357 patients have recovered.

Case data:

*Take note, the percentage total for KwaZulu-Natal is 12.9%, not 112.9%.

Testing Data:

