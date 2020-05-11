NW province records first Covid-19 death as case total reaches 10,652

The total number of deaths in South Africa due to Covid-19 is 206, as of Monday.
This is 12 more fatalities on Sunday’s figures, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
The deaths occurred in Western Cape (8), Eastern Cape (2), KwaZulu-Natal (1) and North West one – the ﬁrst death in the province.
There are 637 new conﬁrmed Covid-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10,652.
A total of 4,357 patients have recovered.
Case data:
*Take note, the percentage total for KwaZulu-Natal is 12.9%, not 112.9%.
Testing Data:
A total of 356,067 Covid-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14,731 are new tests since Sunday’s report.
(Compiled by Carina Koen.)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.