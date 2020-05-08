Covid-19 cases jump by record 663 to 8,895

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of Friday is 8,895 – an increase of 663 on the previous day’s tally.
Case data:
Testing Data
A total of 307,752 tests have been conducted to date with 15,599 tests done in the past 24 hours.
“We are also pleased to report that, as of 5 May, 8,216,605 citizens have been screened across the country,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“As of 7th May we had 435 patients in hospital of which 45 were in high care, 77 were in ICU and, of those, 40 were being ventilated. Our hospitalization rate remains at 5% of all Covid-19 diagnosed patients.”
“Regrettably, we report 17 more Covid-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 3 from Gauteng, 2 from KZN and 9 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 178.
“There has been a delay in reporting some of these deaths due to the stringent verification processes we had undertaken.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.”
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.