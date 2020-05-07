Infection Updates 7.5.2020 10:30 pm

Correctional services records 3 new Covid-19 cases

News24 Wire
Correctional services records 3 new Covid-19 cases

A 3D print of a spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in front of a 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle. National Institutes of Health/AFP/File/Handout

The Eastern Cape continues to have the highest number of cases with 102 after 36 officials and 66 inmates tested positive.

The Department of Correctional Services says it has recorded three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number to 172.

In a statement on Thursday, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said recoveries were sitting at 85 after 24 officials from the Western Cape had recovered.

The Eastern Cape continues to have the highest number of cases with 102 after 36 officials and 66 inmates tested positive. It has recorded 58 recoveries and two deaths.

In the Western Cape, 52 officials and three inmates tested positive for the virus, with one death which is under investigation.

One official tested positive at the department’s head office, with one recovery being recorded.

In Limpopo, two officials tested positive with one recovery, while in Gauteng four officials and eight inmates tested positive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus 7.5.2020
Advisory panel on the cards to help environment department get international funds 7.5.2020
Motsoaledi threatens labour dept with court over closed Home Affairs offices 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition