Covid-19: Western Cape has 4,049 cases, 76 deaths, and 1,333 recoveries

The Western Cape province had, as of Thursday, recorded 4,049 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Premier Alan Winde said in an update.
He also said the number of deaths had risen to 76.
Winde added that there were 1,333 recoveries and 2,640 active cases.
To date, the province had done 50,288 tests and 150 patients were hospitalised.
Of those in hospital, 61 were in ICU, the premier said.
According to the statistics, the Tygerberg sub-district has the highest number of cases – 730.
The Western Cape continues to be the epicentre of the virus, followed by Gauteng.
At a briefing on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said testing figures in that province were at 92 272, the highest in the country, News24 reported.
By Thursday, Gauteng had 1,720 cases, with 1,053 recoveries, and 15 deaths.
