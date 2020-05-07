Infection Updates 7.5.2020 08:54 pm

Covid-19: Western Cape has 4,049 cases, 76 deaths, and 1,333 recoveries

News24 Wire
Covid-19: Western Cape has 4,049 cases, 76 deaths, and 1,333 recoveries

Alan Winde is sworn in as the new Western Cape Premier by Judge John Hlophe at the legislature offices on Wale Street, Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

According to the statistics, the Tygerberg sub-district has the highest number of cases – 730.

The Western Cape province had, as of Thursday, recorded 4,049 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Premier Alan Winde said in an update.

He also said the number of deaths had risen to 76.

Winde added that there were 1,333 recoveries and 2,640 active cases.

To date, the province had done 50,288 tests and 150 patients were hospitalised.

Of those in hospital, 61 were in ICU, the premier said.

According to the statistics, the Tygerberg sub-district has the highest number of cases – 730.

The Western Cape continues to be the epicentre of the virus, followed by Gauteng.

At a briefing on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said testing figures in that province were at 92 272, the highest in the country, News24 reported.

By Thursday, Gauteng had 1,720 cases, with 1,053 recoveries, and 15 deaths.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Motsoaledi threatens labour dept with court over closed Home Affairs offices 7.5.2020
Massive India repatriation begins with flights from UAE 7.5.2020
Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition