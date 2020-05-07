Infection Updates 7.5.2020 08:34 pm

Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Citizen reporter
Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Eight more deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 161.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.

Case data:

“A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the past 24 hours,” Health Minister Zwedli Mkhize said in a statement.

“Regrettably, we report 8 more Covid-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu Natal and 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 161.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.”

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Massive India repatriation begins with flights from UAE 7.5.2020
Covid-19: Western Cape has 4,049 cases, 76 deaths, and 1,333 recoveries 7.5.2020
Tshwane disaster centre temporarily closed after second official tests positive 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition