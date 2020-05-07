Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.
Case data:
“A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the past 24 hours,” Health Minister Zwedli Mkhize said in a statement.
“Regrettably, we report 8 more Covid-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu Natal and 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 161.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.”
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
