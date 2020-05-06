Infection Updates 6.5.2020 10:24 pm

Covid-19 cases rise to 7,808 with 5 more deaths

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 cases rise to 7,808 with 5 more deaths

Mkhize is also a veteran of South Africa's fight against AIDS. AFP/File/GUILLEM SARTORIO

To date, 3,153 recoveries have been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 7,808.

Case data:

A total of 279,379 tests have been conducted to date with 11,315 tests done in the past 24 hours.

“Regrettably, we report 5 more Covid-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 1 from Limpopo Province and 2 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 153,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

“We are, however, pleased to report 3,153 recoveries.”

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave 6.5.2020
EU faces historic recession as China, US spar over virus origins 6.5.2020
UK could start easing virus lockdown next week: PM 6.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mashaba advises Ramaphosa to stop trying to be popular and do what is right for SA

‘Free but not free,’ says Mboweni in Twitter meltdown over ‘collective’ decisions

Covid-19 ‘Promising’ virus-fighting antibody found – study

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand


today in print

Read Today's edition