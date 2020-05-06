Covid-19 cases rise to 7,808 with 5 more deaths

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 7,808.
Case data:
A total of 279,379 tests have been conducted to date with 11,315 tests done in the past 24 hours.
“Regrettably, we report 5 more Covid-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 1 from Limpopo Province and 2 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 153,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
“We are, however, pleased to report 3,153 recoveries.”
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.