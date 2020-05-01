Infection Updates 1.5.2020 10:13 pm

Mkhize announces 13 more virus deaths, total cases now 5,951

Citizen reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The total number of tests conducted to date is 217,522, of which 9,992 were done in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday evening, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5,951, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 217,522, of which 9,992 were done in the last 24 hours. We are also pleased to announce the new figures for recoveries which stand at 2,382 as of 29 April 2020,” the statement read.

“Regrettably, we are saddened to report a further 13 COVID-19 related deaths from the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape. This brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 116.

“As we have undertook to only report fully verified deaths, we would like to indicate that there has been a delay in assessing and verifying some of those reports.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” the statement concluded.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

