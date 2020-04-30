Western Cape continues to lead spread as Covid-19 total reaches 5,647

In a statement on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that confirmed Covid-19 infections in South Africa had risen to 5,647, an increase of 297.
207,530 tests have been done to date, with 10,403 done in the past day.
He gave no updates on deaths, leaving the total at 103.
UPDATE: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 5647. The total number of tests conducted to date is 207 530, of which 10 403 were done in the last 24 hours. #StaySafe, use a fabric face mask when out and practice physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/4TCI3BoSsD
— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 30, 2020
