Infection Updates 30.4.2020 08:24 pm

Western Cape continues to lead spread as Covid-19 total reaches 5,647

Citizen reporter
Western Cape continues to lead spread as Covid-19 total reaches 5,647

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent. AFP/File/MARCO LONGARI

The Western Cape continues to streak ahead with infections, with nearly 900 more than Gauteng now.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that confirmed Covid-19 infections in South Africa had risen to 5,647, an increase of 297.

207,530 tests have been done to date, with 10,403 done in the past day.

He gave no updates on deaths, leaving the total at 103.

Dept of health

