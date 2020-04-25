Breaking News 25.4.2020 08:44 pm

Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86


Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Mkhize is also a veteran of South Africa's fight against AIDS. AFP/File/GUILLEM SARTORIO

In a statement on Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of Covid-19-positive cases in SA had risen to 4,361, an increase of 141, with the numbers of deaths now at 86, an increase of seven.

More than 161,000 tests have now been done.



Provincial breakdown

