Infection Updates 25.4.2020 06:57 pm

846 Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng, while 427 cases still active

News24 Wire
846 Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng, while 427 cases still active

Image: iStock

The department added that 7,757 people, who were in contact with those who tested positive, have been traced.

Gauteng only had 427 confirmed active Covid-19 cases as of 24 April, after recording 846 recoveries and eight deaths since the virus hit South African shores.

In a statement, the Gauteng department of health said that to date, the province had recorded 1,281 cases.

But with eight deaths and 846 recoveries, Gauteng currently has 427 active cases. Recoveries refer to people who previously tested positive for the virus and are now negative.

The department added 7,757 people, who were in contact with those who tested positive, have been traced.

Of those, 4,223 have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms of Covid-19 manifesting. They are now out of self-isolation.

Breaking the Gauteng infections down by district, Johannesburg is still the hardest-hit metro in the province with 764 confirmed cases, followed by Ekurhuleni with 276 and Tshwane which recorded 129 cases by 24 April.

While 15 cases have been recorded in Sedibeng and 42 on the West Rand, 55 cases have not yet been allocated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police station in Cape Town closed after “Covid-19-related case” 25.4.2020
SA’s Covid-19 infection rate lower than the global average 25.4.2020
‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunised: WHO 25.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals

Breaking News Confirmed Covid-19 infections rises to 4,220, with four new deaths

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition