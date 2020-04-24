Confirmed Covid-19 infections rises to 4,220, with four new deaths

In a press statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Friday had seen an increase of 267 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa, with the total number of confirmed cases now at 4,220.
A total of 152,390 Covid-19 tests had been conducted so far.
“Today we regrettably report four new deaths. This brings the total to 79. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.
Provincial breakdown of new cases:
