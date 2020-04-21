Gauteng Covid-19 cases show slight increase

Some 22 more cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Gauteng since yesterday, bringing the total number found up to 1,170.
Provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that of this number, there have now been 574 recoveries.
He said 6,947 people have been traced who have been in possible contact with the virus and these people have been placed under observation.
“2,915 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period, with no symptoms reported, and they are de-isolated. The balance of 4,032 contacts are still under daily monitoring.”
An additional person has died of the disease, the first this week, bringing the number of deaths to seven in the province.
The department said it had intensified its screening efforts, with 565,780 people screened so far.
“The Gauteng department of health has intensified the large-scale community screening and testing at various communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities,” Kekana said.
The breakdown of cases across the province currently stands at 698 in Johannesburg, 246 in Ekurhuleni, 122 in Tshwane, 39 in the Westrand and 11 in Sedibeng.
(Background reporting, News24)
