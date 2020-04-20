Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths

Masks hang in the sun on a line in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2020. South African is on a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. South Africa has some of the most severe lockdown rules in the world including no jogging outside of homes, no sales of alcohol or cigarettes, no walking of dogs, no leaving home except for essential journeys with heavy penalties for transgressors. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Four more deaths took the fatalities figure to 58 in total. There have been 1,055 recoveries in total.
Gauteng has reached 1,170 cases.
Dept of health
“Tests have been conducted on 121,510 patients in both public and private sectors.”
He said their data confirmed the significant increase in testing, which was mainly attributed to the mass community screening and testing taking place in provinces.
Dept of health
