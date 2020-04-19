Infection Updates 19.4.2020 07:29 pm

Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,158, with two more deaths taking tally to 54

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol the streets in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 18, 2020, during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to enforce a national lockdown to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP

The health minister has said additional deaths have again occurred in the Western Cape and KZN.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa had reached 3,158, an increase of 124.

The total number of tests conducted to date stands at 114,711.

The provincial breakdown was given as 1,148 cases in Gauteng, 868 in the Western Cape, 617 in KwaZulu-Natal, 293 in the Eastern Cape, 100 in the Free State, 27 in Limpopo, 25 in North West, 23 in Mpumalanga, 16 in the Northern Cape and 42 unallocated.

He said there had been another two Covid-19 related deaths.

“Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.”

