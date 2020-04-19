Infection Updates 19.4.2020 12:30 pm

Gauteng Covid-19 cases and recoveries increase

Citizen reporter
Latest provincial figures show rise in infections, but deaths remain unchanged.

The Gauteng health department said on Sunday the number of Covid-19 cases in the province has increased to 1101.

This is up from the 1018 cases reported on Saturday.

Johannesburg still has the most cases with numbers up to 660.

The number of recoveries has also increased, up to 545 from 540 reported previously.

Gauteng Covid-19 deaths remain unchanged at 6

Ekurhuleni has now seen 223 cases, Tshwane 117, West Rand 38, Sedibeng 10, and there have been 53 unallocated cases.

 

