18.4.2020

Gauteng Covid-19 cases continue to climb

Johannesburg continues to report the largest number of cases in the province.

The Gauteng health department says the number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 1018.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the number of cases have increased in the province by 49 since yesterday’s figures.

The number of recoveries has also increased, up to 540 from 479 reported previously.

The total number of deaths in the province currently sits at six.

According to the Gauteng department of health, Johannesburg recorded the highest number of positive cases with 599 recorded.

Ekurhuleni has now seen 196 cases, Tshwane 110, West Rand 35, Sedibeng 10, and there have been 68 unallocated cases.

