Contact tracing working well in Gauteng – Makhura

In a provincial health briefing on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said large numbers of people who potentially came into contact with the coronavirus have now been cleared.
He said of the 6,431 identified contacts who were traced and put under quarantine, 2,394 have now been declared free of Covid-19.
“You may recall that before the lockdown, 52% of all confirmed cases in South Africa were in Gauteng. As of 15 April, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in our province constitute 37% of national total,” he said.
The current number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 930.
“We are comforted and encouraged by the fact that 479 patients have recovered from Covid-19. This means 51.5% of those who were infected have recovered.”
The district breakdown of cases provincially is: Johannesburg 558, Ekurhuleni 161, Tshwane 104, West Rand 35, Sedibeng 8, Unallocated 64.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.