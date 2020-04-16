Infection Updates 16.4.2020 04:22 pm

Contact tracing working well in Gauteng – Makhura

Citizen reporter
Contact tracing working well in Gauteng – Makhura

As of Thursday, the number of infections in Gauteng stood at 930.

In a provincial health briefing on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said large numbers of people who potentially came into contact with the coronavirus have now been cleared.

He said of the 6,431 identified contacts who were traced and put under quarantine, 2,394 have now been declared free of Covid-19.

“You may recall that before the lockdown, 52% of all confirmed cases in South Africa were in Gauteng. As of 15 April, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in our province constitute 37% of national total,” he said.

The current number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 930.

“We are comforted and encouraged by the fact that 479 patients have recovered from Covid-19. This means 51.5% of those who were infected have recovered.”

The district breakdown of cases provincially is: Johannesburg 558, Ekurhuleni 161, Tshwane 104, West Rand 35, Sedibeng 8, Unallocated 64.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PICS: SA doctors design virus ‘box’ to prevent infection 16.4.2020
Lawyers urge justice minister to re-open more courts 16.4.2020
Significant drop in Covid-19 spread in countries where masks are mandatory – scientist 16.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Three vaccines already started clinical trials, more than 70 others in development – WHO

Covid-19 ANC, DA masks cause uproar, but parties deny ‘politicisation’

World Global backlash after Trump orders funding freeze on WHO

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?


today in print

Read Today's edition