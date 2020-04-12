Infection Updates 12.4.2020 07:19 pm

Coronavirus infection total in SA rises to 2,173, an increase of 145

Citizen reporter
Coronavirus infection total in SA rises to 2,173, an increase of 145

MMC for Health and Social Development, Eunice Mgcina gets screened at Rex Clinic, Roodepoort in Johannesburg, 7 April 2020, during an oversight visit at one of the sites earmarked to carry out Covid - 19 screenings in the city. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The health minister announced no new fatalities on Sunday night, leaving the grimmest figure of them all at 25 for now.

As at today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases on Saturday, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 80,085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories.”

KwaZulu-Natal has been seeing an increase in its share of the total.

Provincial breakdown

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
African leaders ask for explanation from China of alleged racism against Africans 12.4.2020
Ramaphosa appoints Trevor Manuel and three others as Covid-19 AU envoys 12.4.2020
How SA police are part of the illegal liquor trade now 12.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Women’s prison in East London records 26 positive cases of coronavirus

Celebrities Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Covid-19 Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready

Covid-19 Mkhize’s graphs: How extended lockdown has delayed Covid-19 peak to September

Covid-19 The illegal cigarette trade is flourishing thanks to the lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition