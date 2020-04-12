Coronavirus infection total in SA rises to 2,173, an increase of 145

As at today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases on Saturday, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
“The total number of tests conducted to date is 80,085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories.”
KwaZulu-Natal has been seeing an increase in its share of the total.
