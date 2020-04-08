Infection Updates 8.4.2020 08:14 pm

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 infections rise by 96 to 1,845, with five more deaths, to 18

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

The minister has conveyed his condolences to the deceased.

As at today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1,845 in South Africa, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.

The increase in deaths, five, has been the biggest daily surge in deaths related to the disease.

Provincial totals

Total deaths to date

The total number of tests conducted to date is 63,776, an increase of 5,678 from Tuesday.

After the minister reported the five more Covid-19 related deaths, it took the total number of deaths to 18.

“We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient,” he said.

A private hospital in Durban, St Augustine’s, had to be shut down on Wednesday by the health department after a fifth person died there. The fifth patient had died on Tuesday following treatment there. The department says 66 people linked to the hospital tested positive for the coronavirus, though the hospital put the number at 47.

In addition, a Shoprite store in Bothasig, Cape Town, needed to be shut down on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The store will only reopen after it has been sanitised, deep-cleaned and inspected by the health department. The staff who worked closely with the infected employee would self-isolate for 14 days.

