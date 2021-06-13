News
13 Jun 2021
Unavailability of CMJH will compromise GP’s third wave management, says PC on health

Citizen Reporter

The Committee conducted an oversight visit to the Gauteng Province to assess the province’s healthcare facilities in rolling out Phase II of the Vaccination Programme.

Contractors at work during the Provincial Head of the South African Human Rights Commission in Gauteng and acting as the commission's Head of Legal Services Buang Jones visit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, 1 June 2021, to inspect the damage caused by fire and progress made by the contractors. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

While the Gauteng Province’s Covid-19 statistics spirals out of control, the Portfolio Committee on Health in parliament has raised concerns that the unavailability of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital (CMJH) will compromise the public health system to manage the third wave in the province.

The Committee conducted an oversight visit to the Gauteng Province to assess the province’s healthcare facilities in rolling out Phase II of the Vaccination Programme as well as measures in place to manage the 3rd wave Covid-19 infections.

“It will be practically impossible for the province to manage the 3rd wave without the more than 1000 beds which is inclusive of 124 Intensive Care Unit beds at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital,” said Chairperson of the committee Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

ALSO READ: Patients beg for help as Charlotte Maxeke cancer unit stays closed

“This matter needs urgent attention and we have committed as the Portfolio Committee to engage national Ministers to see how they can assist to ensure that the facility is ready and available to assist in the management of the 3rd wave.”

The committee has since urged stakeholders involved, including the Department of Health (both provincially and nationally), the City of Johannesburg and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to urgently meet to find solutions to ensure that the facility is ready and available to assist in managing Covid-19 infections.

The facility stretches beyond the management of Covid-19, with the hospital having speciality services that are of benefit to other provinces as well,

“The continued unavailability of these services is untenable, hence the need for urgent action,” Dhlomo emphasised.

Dlomo said that the committee remain concerned by the rising number of Covid-19 infections.

“As we enter the 3rd wave, we must be vigilant, work with authorities and wear our masks to ensure that we limit the impact of the 3rd wave,” Dhlomo concluded.

ALSO READ: ‘These are difficult times we find ourselves in’, says health DG on Digital Vibes saga

 

