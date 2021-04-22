Daily Covid-19 update: 1,569 new cases recorded, 53 more related deaths

Citizen reporter

Recoveries now stand at 1,495,864 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Wednesday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,569,935 with 1,569 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

53 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 17 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 8 from Gauteng, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 1 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 9 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,940.

Recoveries now stand at 1,495,864 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,413,180 tests have been completed with 34,091 new tests conducted since the last report.