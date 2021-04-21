Covid-19
Daily Covid-19 update: 853 new cases recorded, 130 more related deaths

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,887.

File picture. A Covid-19 patient waiting to be admitted at the field hospital by the entrance to Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

 

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,568,366 with 853 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

130 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 11 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Free State, 11 from Gauteng, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 5 from Limpopo, 3 from Mpumalanga, 34 from North West, 13 from Northern Cape and 41 from Western Cape.

“Some provinces have been conducting data verification at facilities to ensure that all Covid-19 related deaths that were not reported are reported,” Mkhize said in a statement.

Recoveries now stand at 1,494,630 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,379,089 tests have been completed with 23,893 new tests conducted since the last report.

