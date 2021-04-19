Daily Covid-19 update: 1,089 new cases recorded, 25 more related deaths

Citizen reporter

Recoveries now stand at 1,490,143 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,566,769 with 1,089 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

25 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 6 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 4 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 3 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,736.

A total of 10,337,066 tests have been completed with 31,425 new tests conducted since the last report.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 April. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqa0Ht5 pic.twitter.com/OUsM119RPp — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 18, 2021