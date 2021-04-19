News
Daily Covid-19 update: 1,089 new cases recorded, 25 more related deaths

Recoveries now stand at 1,490,143 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,566,769 with 1,089 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

25 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 6 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 4 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 3 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,736.

A total of 10,337,066 tests have been completed with 31,425 new tests conducted since the last report.

