Citizen reporter
4 Apr 2021
8:45 am

Daily Covid-19 update: 777 new cases identified, four provinces report zero deaths

Citizen reporter

Recoveries now stand at 1,476 605 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

File picture. A Covid-19 patient waiting to be admitted at the field hospital by the entrance to Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,551, 501 with 777 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

8 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 3 from Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 1 from Northern Cape and 1 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,954.

Recoveries now stand at 1,476 605 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 9,956,086 tests have been completed with 16,391 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 269,102.

