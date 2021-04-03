Covid-19 3.4.2021 08:17 am

Daily Covid-19 update: 1,273 new cases reported and 49 deaths

Citizen reporter
Picture File: Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Recoveries now stand at 1,475,398 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Friday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,550,724 with 1,273 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

49 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 1 from Eastern Cape, 3 from Free State, 16 from Gauteng, 22 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 1 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,964.

A total of 9,939,695 tests have been completed with 27,622 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 269,102.

