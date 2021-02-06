3184 new Covid-19 cases, 278 more deaths

South Africa recorded 3184 new positive coronavirus infections on Saturday.

The total number of deaths increased by 278, to reach a total of 46180.

In a statement released on Saturday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize said a total of 8 469 756 tests have been conducted.

These latest numbers take the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 1 473 700 , and the total number of deaths to 46 180. and the total number of recoveries is 1 340 497.

The recovery rate is currently at 91%, representing a total of 1 340 497 who have recovered from the disease.

Also Read: Coffin manufacturers under strain amid Covid-19 related deaths

Kwazulu-Natal recorded 109 deaths, while the Free State and Eastern Cape had 20 each. Cauteng and the Western Cape had 50 and 57 respectively, Limpopo 3, and Mpumalanga 19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.