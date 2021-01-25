Daily Covid-19 update: 4,551 new cases, 243 more deaths confirmed

Citizen reporter & AFP

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 1,417,537 with 41,117 total deaths.

As of Monday, 25 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,417,537 with 4,551 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

243 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 65 from Eastern Cape, 18 from Free State, 33 from Gauteng, 60 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 5 from Mpumalanga, 5 from Northern Cape and 57 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 41,117.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister said.

Recoveries now stand at 1,241,421 representing a recovery rate of 87,6%.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,019,239 tests have been completed with 26 113 new tests conducted since the last report.

“The variations observed in the numbers today will be monitored and checked against trends over time

to ensure that they are truly reflective of the real epidemiological picture,” Mkhize added.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

‘New cold war’: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping warns global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum against starting a “new Cold War”, urging global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moderna jab ‘protective’

US biotechnology firm Moderna says lab studies showed its Covid-19 vaccine will remain protective against coronavirus variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

EU anger at AstraZeneca

The European Union warns drugs firm AstraZeneca that delays to agreed deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine are unacceptable.

Merck halts vaccine work

US pharmaceutical firm Merck announces it is halting work on two potential Covid-19 vaccinations – including one developed with the Pasteur Institute – following disappointing initial clinical results.

European stocks spooked

European stock markets fall on news that France might be headed for a fresh coronavirus lockdown and at the prospect of new global travel curbs and delays with vaccines.

EU travel curb call

The EU executive calls on the 27 member states to impose pre-trip PCR tests for all travellers allowed into the bloc and quarantine on arrival if they come from zones where virus variants are spreading.

Sputnik V for Mexico

Mexico agrees to acquire 24 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Mexico president infected

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “is well and strong, coordinating matters,” one day after announcing he was infected with the novel coronavirus, his interior minister says.

Quarter billion jobs lost

The UN’s International Labour Organization says the pandemic took a “massive” toll on the global labour market last year with the equivalent of more than a quarter of a billion jobs lost.

Olympics warning

Athletes who have not been vaccinated would face “extremely difficult” conditions at the Tokyo Games this summer, the president of the French National Olympic Committee says.

Godiva closures

Chocolate company Godiva says it will shut or sell its 128 North American stores due to a steep downturn in customer foot traffic from Covid-19.

Nearly 100 million cases

At least 2,129,368 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

More than 99,144,232 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The US has suffered the highest death toll with 419,220 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 217,037 and India with 153,470.

The number of deaths globally is broadly under-estimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.

