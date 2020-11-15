Covid-19 15.11.2020 07:34 pm

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to ‘normal’ by next European winter

AFP
Vaccine scientist hopes for return to ‘normal’ by next European winter

A protester hugs a police officer in provocation in Rome on November 15, 2020, during a demonstration of anti-mask supporters and against government restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. - Italy has shut bars, restaurants and shops in the worst-affected areas and introduced a 10pm-5am nationwide curfew, but has so far swerved a second shutdown, with fast antigen tests becoming a crucial part of its efforts. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The announcement on Monday that their vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in trials led news bulletins around the world and sent stock markets and hopes soaring. 

If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to “normal” by next winter in the northern hemisphere, one of the scientists behind the front-running coronavirus vaccine told British television on Sunday.

Ugur Sahin, the Turkish co-founder of German firm BioN, told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show that “this winter will be hard” without any major impact from vaccinations.

Together with US giant Pfizer, BioN is developing the leading candidate in the worldwide chase for a vaccine,

“If all goes well, we will start to deliver the vaccine at the end of this year, or beginning of next year,” Sahin said.

“Our goal is to deliver more than 300 million doses by April next year, which could already have an impact,” he said.

The infection rate will then go down in summer, he predicted, adding that it is essential that there is a high takeup of the vaccination  by autumn.

“I’m confident that this will happen, he said.

A number of vaccination companies are working to increase the supply, he said: “so we could have a normal winter next (year).”

Sahin and his wife Ozlem Tureci founded BioNTech in the western German city of Mainz in 2008.

Having identified promising vaccine blueprints, the company formed a partnership in March with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

The announcement on Monday that their vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in trials led news bulletins around the world and sent stock markets and hopes soaring.

BioNTech is now worth $25.8 billion (21.8 billion euros), more than Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition