Fire politicians implicated in Covid-19 corruption immediately – Cosatu in Gauteng

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng has called on the provincial government to, with immediate effect, remove from their positions politicians implicated in Covid-19 corruption.

The trade union federation made the call in a statement on Tuesday, expressing its support for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s (Nehawu’s) “campaign in defense of frontline workers”.

Cosatu said politicians implicated in Covid-19 corruption “are not leaders but vultures feasting on the carcasses of a dying nation”.

The federation also called on law enforcement agencies and the department of labour and employment “to deal decisively” with employers in the private sector “who failed to pay workers their claimed UIF fund but instead stole it”.

Cosatu’s support for Nehawu’s campaign comes after the latter threatened to go on strike if government does not “protect its members and workers against Covid-19” and pay employees a salary increase.

Cosatu said: “It is disheartening that frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting coronavirus and dying with their boots on are treated with the highest levels [of] disdain by government.”

The trade union federation in Gauteng said it “finds it difficult” that “workers who voted for this government are facing an onslaught from the same government at this difficult time”.

“We are not surprised about the growing anti-ANC mood from workers in Gauteng.”

It added: “Our provincial leaders will be deployed across the province to mobilize all affiliates, regional and local structures of Cosatu and society to join the action in solidarity with frontline workers. We urge all those opposed to corruption to join our national strike on 7th of October 2020.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

