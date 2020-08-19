Covid-19 19.8.2020 08:00 am

‘Reassuring’ study on risk of virus transmission on planes

AFP
‘Reassuring’ study on risk of virus transmission on planes

Virologists at a university hospital in Frankfurt, Germany studied the risk posed by airplane travelers infected with COVID-19 in a report published in the US medical journal JAMA Network Open. AFP/Eleonore SENS

The study stresses that, in any case, viral transmission on an airplane is indeed possible if passengers do not wear masks.

In a short study published Tuesday in the US medical journal JAMA Network Open, virologists at a university hospital in Frankfurt, Germany meticulously contacted all of the passengers from the flight – none of whom had worn masks at the time – to examine the actual risk posed by the presence of travellers infected with Covid-19.

On March 9, 102 passengers boarded the Tel Aviv-Frankfurt flight that lasted four hours and 40 minutes, including a group of 24 tourists.

German authorities were alerted that the group had come into contact with an infected hotel manager in Israel, and decided to test the 24 tourists upon their arrival in Frankfurt.

Seven of them tested positive, as did another seven later on. Four to five weeks later, researchers contacted the 78 other passengers from the flight, 90 percent of whom responded.

The researchers asked them whom they had come into contact with and what symptoms they had, and tested several of them.

They found two passengers were most likely infected during the flight: the two people sitting across the aisle from the original seven cases.

For respiratory viruses, experts traditionally consider the contagion zone in an airplane to extend two rows of seats in front of the infected person and two rows behind.

But shockingly, a person seated in the row (seat 44K) directly ahead of two of the infected tourists (seats 45J and 45H) was not infected.

“This person from row 44 told us that he had a long conversation, and was speaking a long time with both of row 45,” Sandra Ciesek, the head of the Institute of Medical Virology in Frankfurt, told AFP, noting that made it all the more surprising he was not infected.

The two passengers seated directly behind another infected tourist also did not contract Covid-19.

“We were surprised to only find two likely transmissions,” said Sebastian Hoehl, from the same Frankfurt institute.

All of the other passengers were not tested, so researchers could not exclude that some of them might have been infected.

The study stresses that, in any case, viral transmission on an airplane is indeed possible if passengers do not wear masks.

But, Hoehl noted, “as the rate was lower than what we expected, and as none of the passengers wore masks, I think it is reassuring that we could not detect more” cases.

The researchers also said that multiple studies on repatriation flights from Wuhan, China at the start of the pandemic found that no transmissions occurred on board while passengers were masked.

Related Stories
SA adhering to masks as more than 70% wear them, unlike the US 21.8.2020
DA in Eastern Cape asks SIU to probe alleged PPE tender corruption 19.7.2020
Dis-Chem fined R1.2 million after losing price gouging case for surgical masks 7.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding, lights to stay on over weekend

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gauteng’s R5m catering and Experian data fraudster found

Crime Same old, same old: No ANC PPE tenderpreneurs will go to jail – analyst

Government Covid-19 tenders: A look at the companies paid millions by Gauteng

Business News Email, phone scamsters among biggest buyers of illegally obtained data – expert


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition