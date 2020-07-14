SA records 10,496 new cases of Covid-19 and 174 deaths

Covid-19 14.7.2020 09:13 pm

Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4,346.

As of today, a cumulative total of 298,292 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been reported, with 10,496 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 174 Covid-19 related deaths – four from Northern Cape, 27 from KwaZulu- Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 82 from Gauteng Province. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4,346.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased The number of recoveries is 146 279, which translates to a recovery rate of 49%,” said Mkhize.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

Source: Health department

Source: Health department

