Woman evicted after testing positive for Covid-19 – report

A woman was reportedly evicted by her landlord from the home she was renting after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman, a mother, spoke to the Sowetan on condition of anonymity out of fear being stigmatised any further, and told the publication that she had been a tenant at a commune in Glenvista, Johannesburg, for about a year.

She reportedly learned of her Covid-19 status on Monday and immediately informed one of the tenants about this.

She told the publication that last Tuesday she consulted a doctor at Mulbarton Hospital as she was feeling unwell and that on her second visit to the doctor on Thursday she was advised to test for Covid-19.

The woman alleged that the tenant she had informed about her status told others that she would infect them with the disease which resulted in her neighbours contacted the landlord to complain.

The publication reports that he has seen WhatsApp messages sent to a neighbourhood group in which some residents in the area said the owner of the commune should be fined, with one message reading that the house had been reported to the land use management for operating as a commune when it should not.

The woman reportedly said that the landlord then ordered her to vacate the commune and that on Tuesday to secured space at a quarantine facility.

The woman told the publication that she was worried that she may not have enough time to look for a new place of residence.

Two of the woman’s children have reportedly been taken in by relatives.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

