Covid-19 13.6.2020 02:17 pm

SAA repatriation flight from Germany stalled after plane’s door malfunctions

News24Wire
SAA repatriation flight from Germany stalled after plane’s door malfunctions

Image: Moneyweb

According to a South African on the flight, they were scheduled to leave Frankfurt at 13:55 on Friday.

South Africans on a South African Airways repatriation flight departing from Frankfurt in Germany have faced multiple delays after the SAA plane’s door reportedly malfunctioned.

According to a South African on the flight, they were scheduled to leave Frankfurt at 13:55 on Friday. Once boarded, the passengers were informed one of the plane’s doors was not functioning correctly and would not be cleared to fly.

Passengers were reportedly left sitting on the plane until 17:45 before they were informed the flight was cancelled.-wn

“We were escorted out the airport and now have been waiting for more than an hour to get to hotels because there are not enough buses. Some people, like myself, have been stuck in the terminal since 10 June waiting on this flight, many sleeping on benches as we were not allowed into Germany,” said passenger Milne Harris.

Luggage

Passengers were also not able to collect their luggage, said Harris.

Home Away from Home representative and DA MP Beverley Schäfer confirmed the flight had been delayed due to a door that would not close correctly, and that it appears to have been rescheduled for Saturday.

Harris said passengers had been taken to the airport, but it was unclear what flight they would depart on.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele told News24 he was not aware of the flight.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Botswana capital in lockdown after new virus cases detected 13.6.2020
67 Gauteng schools closed due to Covid-19 cases, infrastructure issues 13.6.2020
Ramaphosa renews call for communities and police to work together to curb GBV 13.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition