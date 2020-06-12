Centurion hospital closes theatre after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Netcare Unitas hospital has temporarily closed its theatre complex after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, the hospital confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“However, some of the theatres have since been re-opened for essential surgery,” the statement read.

“Hospital management has also diverted patients brought in by ambulance; however, the emergency department remains open for walk-in patients.”

The rest of the hospital remained open and operational, continuing to provide care for the patients in the hospital.

Unitas general manager Eugene Ferreira said individuals in the hospital with whom the affected staff member was in contact were immediately tracked, traced and tested.

“At-risk individuals were placed in self-isolation and are being monitored, with Netcare providing accommodation at no cost for any staff member who cannot self-isolate safely at home,” he said.

“Those in self-isolation will only be allowed to return to work once this quarantine period is over and they have been re-tested.”

According to Ferreira, a few of those tested were also positive.

He said as an additional precautionary measure, the hospital in conjunction with an independent epidemiologist, immediately embarked on Covid-19 surveillance, testing all staff members, doctors and support service employees who have worked in the hospital’s theatre complex between 1 and 9 June. “This process is ongoing, with most test results still awaited,” he said. “The theatre complex has been deep-cleaned, disinfected and decontaminated. We have also deployed ultraviolet disinfection robots which have proved highly effective in destroying viruses, bacteria and fungal.” Originally appeared on Rekord Centurion

