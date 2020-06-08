Cape Town labour centre to shut down after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Cape Town Labour Centre will be shut down on Monday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

According to department of employment and labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane, the closure is to allow for all workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be monitored and for the offices to be decontaminated.

“Labour centres have been closed to the general public since the implementation of lockdown regulations at the end of March, although officials have continued work in the background, capturing information and thus ensuring that there is no major disruption of services for clients,” he said, adding that the employee did not have any interaction with members of the public.

According to the Provincial Operations’ Chief Director Mawele Ntamo, the official has however interacted with 30 other staff members.

“The affected employees will now self-isolate and also be referred for counselling. To date, offices have been conducting regular assessments of staff, which includes daily health checks and temperature screening; this subsequently led to the identification of a potential case.”

The labour centre is the second to close in the province due to Covid-19 and comes at a time when labour centres around the country prepare to open its doors today, the department said.

The case has also since been reported to the department of health.

The department’s Director-General Thobile Lamati previously stated that it was almost inevitable that some staff may be infected and affected.

“What is critical is how we respond. With all the given circumstances, the department has responded in the way that is expected which is to follow the laid down protocols,” said Lemati.

The Cape Town Labour Centre will now only open to the public on Wednesday, 10 June and clients are advised to make use of the department’s online services.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.