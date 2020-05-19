Initiative launched to test hundreds of taxi drivers, queue marshals for Covid-19

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula launched an initiative on Tuesday that will oversee the testing and screening of hundreds of taxi drivers – not only for Covid-19, but also for underlying conditions.

The launch took place at an Ivory Park taxi rank in Midrand, spokesperson for the ministry of transport Ayanda Allie Paine said. “What makes this intervention particularly interesting is that these operators, drivers and queue marshalls will not just be tested for Covid-19 but will also be tested for any potential underlying illnesses such as HIV or diabetes.”

Mbalulu handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) to operators, hand sanitisers and face masks at the taxi rank.

From the morning, the testing of hundreds of taxi drivers and queue marshals is happening. Not only are we testing for Corona Virus but also for underlying medical conditions. pic.twitter.com/9Qb8mWBNEF — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 19, 2020

Mbalula said they are in the process of transforming, regulating and formalising the taxi industry: “When the coronavirus arrived in this country and visited us, I was on the journey and still on that journey of engaging with the taxi industry to address issues of professionalising the industry.”

The minister commended the sector for endorsing some of the decisions he will take to transform it.

He reiterated that commuters must have their cloth or surgical masks on at all times when they are in the taxi or when they go out for shopping.

If a commuter, taxi driver or operator is screened with a temperature above 36°C they will be transferred or referred to an institution where they will be isolated.

This drive requires taxi drivers and marshals to test for Covid and underlying conditions. More, we will now require that passengers in the taxi must sign a register when they get in for contact tracing. Masks, social distancing, sanitizers still required. pic.twitter.com/ft7XzNcfeS — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 19, 2020

