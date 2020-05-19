Covid-19 19.5.2020 04:42 pm

Initiative launched to test hundreds of taxi drivers, queue marshals for Covid-19

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Initiative launched to test hundreds of taxi drivers, queue marshals for Covid-19

Testing of hundreds of taxi drivers and queue marshals in Ivory Park, Midrand. Photo: Twitter @MbalulaFikile

The testing and screening will not only be for Covid-19, but also for underlying conditions such as diabetes.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula launched an initiative on Tuesday that will oversee the testing and screening of hundreds of taxi drivers – not only for Covid-19, but also for underlying conditions.

The launch took place at an Ivory Park taxi rank in Midrand, spokesperson for the ministry of transport Ayanda Allie Paine said. “What makes this intervention particularly interesting is that these operators, drivers and queue marshalls will not just be tested for Covid-19 but will also be tested for any potential underlying illnesses such as HIV or diabetes.”

Mbalulu handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) to operators, hand sanitisers and face masks at the taxi rank.

Mbalula said they are in the process of transforming, regulating and formalising the taxi industry: “When the coronavirus arrived in this country and visited us, I was on the journey and still on that journey of engaging with the taxi industry to address issues of professionalising the industry.”

The minister commended the sector for endorsing some of the decisions he will take to transform it.

He reiterated that commuters must have their cloth or surgical masks on at all times when they are in the taxi or when they go out for shopping.

If a commuter, taxi driver or operator is screened with a temperature above 36°C they will be transferred or referred to an institution where they will be isolated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Free State ready for level 3, but not Bloemfontein – Ntombela 19.5.2020
MEC Gomba didn’t fart on TV and isn’t racist – Eastern Cape health dept 19.5.2020
Mbalula says he won’t challenge DA’s application against lockdown regulations 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


today in print

Read Today's edition