Coronavirus: 3 more Eastern Cape police stations close for deep cleaning

Three more Eastern Cape police stations have been shut for decontamination and deep cleaning due to exposure to cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the number of police stations to have been temporarily closed in the province to five, of the total 197.

The latest stations to close are Bhisho, Willowvale and Kinkelbos, said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Monday.

This comes after King William’s Town and New Brighton police stations were closed on Sunday and last week respectively.

Naidoo said the Willowvale police station will now operate from the town hall on Willowvale Main Street.

“People are advised to contact the following cellphone numbers 076 790 1932 and 082 566 0986 for all emergencies and complaints. The telephone lines at Willowvale police station community service centre will no longer be accessible. The building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when Willowvale will be operational again. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” Naidoo said.

He said the Kinkelbos community service centre, outside Port Elizabeth, will now be operating from the victim support centre building on the same premises.

People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended to by the surrounding stations standing in for Kinkelbos, said Naidoo. Alternatively, the public can call the station commander, Captain Neethling on 079 741 4621.

He said the Kinkelbos building was also undergoing decontamination and all the members are in the process of being tested for the virus.

“The community will be informed when the Kinkelbos station will be fully operational again.”

The Bhisho police station officers will be operating from the old police station building situated below the nearby Engen garage.

People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints as there are shift members on duty and others on standby to assist on service delivery, said Naidoo.

Naidoo said the King William’s Town police station community service centre will be operating at the back of the building – inside the station’s hall, which is normally used for affidavits.

He said community members are urged to call 10111 or, contact the station commander Colonel Nomvuyo Mrwebi on 082 446 3915.

