Newtown Park Spar closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19

A Super Spar at the Newton Park shopping centre in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape closed its doors on Monday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The supermarket said on their Facebook page that the store would reopen on Tuesday, 19 May after it undergoes the process of decontamination.

The store further said that the employee who tested positive for the virus worked back-of-house and not on the store floor.

“We have followed the necessary protocols as set out by the department of health in testing and quarantine for all those with whom this staff member had come into contact.

“We will continue our efforts to go above and beyond in terms of the safety and care of both our customers and staff.”

The store said it had implemented additional health and safety measures as a result of the pandemic.

This included daily staff screening and temperature checks along with social distancing markers, along with regular deep cleaning and sanitising of the store.

Hand sanitisers were also available at the doors and till points along with the installation of screens at tills to safeguard customers and workers.

