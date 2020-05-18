Covid-19 18.5.2020 12:56 pm

These are the top five Covid-19 hotspots in Western Cape

Citizen reporter
A man walks across empty streets in central Cape Town, South Africa, 28 April 2020. South Africa has previously imposed some of the most severe lockdown rules in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The province’s death toll now stands at 156, representing 60% of the country’s total, with the total number of cases 9,246. 

After Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the latest figures of Covid-19 late on Sunday, Western Cape had once again shown the highest number of new daily cases in the country.

Mhkize said: “We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement: “Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities.

“It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions – by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding by the golden rules – including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.”

Winde has said the reason for the increasing numbers is their focus on hotspots and a higher rate of testing rates than other provinces.

Western Cape top five hotspots are as follows:

  • Tygerberg, 1,446 cases, 576 recoveries
  • Khayelitsha, 1,225 cases, 476 recoveries
  • Klipfontein, 1,148, 409 recoveries
  • Western district, 996, 499 recoveries
  • Southern district, 935, 318 recoveries.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

