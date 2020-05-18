These are the top five Covid-19 hotspots in Western Cape

After Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the latest figures of Covid-19 late on Sunday, Western Cape had once again shown the highest number of new daily cases in the country.

Mhkize said: “We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle.”

The province’s death toll now stands at 156, representing 60% of the country’s total, with the number of cases at 9,246.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement: “Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities.

“It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions – by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding by the golden rules – including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.”

Winde has said the reason for the increasing numbers is their focus on hotspots and a higher rate of testing rates than other provinces.

Western Cape top five hotspots are as follows:

Tygerberg, 1,446 cases, 576 recoveries

Khayelitsha, 1,225 cases, 476 recoveries

Klipfontein, 1,148, 409 recoveries

Western district, 996, 499 recoveries

Southern district, 935, 318 recoveries.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

