These are the top five Covid-19 hotspots in Western Cape

After Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the latest figures of Covid-19 late on Sunday, Western Cape had once again shown the highest number of new daily cases in the country.
Mhkize said: “We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle.”
The province’s death toll now stands at 156, representing 60% of the country’s total, with the number of cases at 9,246.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement: “Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities.
“It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions – by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding by the golden rules – including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.”
Winde has said the reason for the increasing numbers is their focus on hotspots and a higher rate of testing rates than other provinces.
Western Cape top five hotspots are as follows:
- Tygerberg, 1,446 cases, 576 recoveries
- Khayelitsha, 1,225 cases, 476 recoveries
- Klipfontein, 1,148, 409 recoveries
- Western district, 996, 499 recoveries
- Southern district, 935, 318 recoveries.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
