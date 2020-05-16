Covid-19 16.5.2020 07:56 pm

Spraying disinfectants can be ‘harmful’, says WHO

AFP
Spraying disinfectants can be ‘harmful’, says WHO

This photo taken on May 12, 2020 shows staff members spraying disinfectant at a theatre as it prepares to reopen in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province. China's top decision-making body has given the green light for cinemas, entertainment venues and sports facilities nationwide to reopen after several months of closures. (Photo by STR / AFP)

In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as part of the response to the virus, the WHO says spraying can be ineffective. 

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday.

In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as part of the response to the virus, the WHO says spraying can be ineffective.

“Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is… not recommended to kill the Covid-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris,” explains the WHO.

“Even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to adequately cover all surfaces for the duration of the required contact time needed to inactivate pathogens.”

The WHO said that streets and pavements are not considered as “reservoirs of infection” of Covid-19, adding that spraying disinfectants, even outside, can be “dangerous for human health”.

The document also stresses that spraying individuals with disinfectants is “not recommended under any circumstances”.

“This could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce an infected person’s ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact,” said the document.

Spraying chlorine or other toxic chemicals on people can cause eye and skin irritation, bronchospasm and gastrointestinal effects, it adds.

The organisation is also warning against the systematic spraying and fumigating of disinfectants on to surfaces in indoor spaces, citing a study that has shown it to be ineffective outside direct spraying areas.

“If disinfectants are to be applied, this should be done with a cloth or wipe that has been soaked in disinfectant,” it says.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of the pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide since its appearance in late December in China, can attach itself to surfaces and objects.

However, no precise information is currently available for the period during which the viruses remain infectious on the various surfaces.

Studies have shown that the virus can stay on several types of surfaces for several days. However, these maximum durations are only theoretical because they are recorded under laboratory conditions and should be “interpreted with caution” in the real-world environment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Madagascar virus potion scorned because it’s from Africa: president 11.5.2020
US reversal prevents UN vote on pandemic ceasefire truce 9.5.2020
Is Madagascar’s herbal remedy a Covid-19 cure or quackery? 8.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling

Science Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans

Columns Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’?

Government We’re not stuck on Level 4, Ramaphosa hits back at critics


today in print

Read Today's edition