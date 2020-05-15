Six more staff members test positive for coronavirus at Cape Town old age home

Spokesperson Mathilde Myburgh said this brought the number of confirmed cases to 44 – 12 residents and 32 employees.
One person was hospitalised, but was clinically stable and expected to be discharged on Friday, she added.
“A dedicated team of doctors will continue to monitor our Covid-19 patients and be available to consult with any of our residents, including medical needs outside of Covid-19.”
Myburgh said a senior nursing sister was making regular contact with staff members who have tested positive to check in on their wellbeing.
Death
On Wednesday, Highlands House confirmed 483 tests had been conducted following the death of one of its residents almost two weeks ago.
Twelve residents and 26 staff members had tested positive.
According to Myburgh, 10 residents were retested on Thursday, with nine coming back negative and one still outstanding.
According to Friday’s provincial statistics, 7 586 cases have been confirmed in the Western Cape, up by 366 from 7 220 a day ago.
An additional eight deaths have been reported in the last day, bringing the total fatalities to 137.
