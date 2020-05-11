Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks

The Western Cape has recorded an additional four coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 106.

Nationally, there have been 206 deaths.

Premier Alan Winde said the province has now approved the Whole of Government Covid-19 Hotspot Strategy for the City of Cape Town, where the numbers are increasing.

Winde said the plan sets out how the provincial government will utilise and coordinate its various government departments, together with the City of Cape Town, in one unified response to coronavirus hotspots.

“The Western Cape understands that a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach for the entire province, when some regions have few cases and others have high transmission, is neither sustainable nor effective. We need to be more flexible and innovative.

Approach

“We have, therefore, adopted an evidence-based, data-led approach to our pandemic response that drills down below sub-district level, to understand the transmission of the virus within particular geographical areas.

“Our response to hotspots, which involves slowing the spread of the virus, and protecting vulnerable people most at risk, requires the combined impact of our government and the City of Cape Town to make a real difference,” said Winde.

He said their health experts have studied further data provided by hospitals, especially private healthcare facilities, where people have died.

Winde said only 6% of known coronavirus deaths in the province had no comorbidities, while over 65% of patients who died had more than two comorbidities.

Vulnerable groups

“While the above facts indicate that vulnerable groups are most at risk, this does not mean that those who are younger, or those in good health, should not worry. Not only could you help spread the virus, and infect someone who is vulnerable, you could also get seriously ill, or even die, as has been the case in rare circumstances.

“Every single person, regardless of age and health, should be part of our team effort to flatten the curve. It is worth reiterating that we cannot avoid this virus – many of us will become infected.

“Our role is to protect vulnerable people and slow its spread through our own personal behaviour choices, so that more people can receive treatment when they need it.

“Each of our actions now will determine whether lives will be saved, and whether our health system will cope. It is up to us all,” Winde said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.