Zulu warns crooked applicants, as she launches new relief grant

The Covid-19 special grant application system will be under close scrutiny for potential crooked applicants, with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu issuing a stern warning to those seeking to take advantage of the dispensation.

“Let me hasten to add that as we implement this special grant, we will remain vigilant and not tolerate any form of fraud and corruption. We have thus built in strong cybersecurity and strong monitoring mechanisms in this regard,” the minister said about the new system launched on Monday.

She warned that all instances of suspected fraud or corruption will be investigated thoroughly, with appropriate action taken where such conduct was found.

The minister said the department has revised its systems and have strengthened the modus operandi for the roll-out of the R350-monthly (from May – October 2020) Covid-19 social relief of distress grant and have piloted and tested a new contactless application system.

The new system has done away with the proof of residence requirement, something that raised an outcry as some public institutions such as traditional authorities, charged a fee for issuing the document.

Applicants, who should not be receiving any other form of state social assistance, will need their identity numbers, banking details, contact details and addresses.

She said a dedicated WhatsApp line – a concept tested through the health department – has been set up to receive applications.

“Those who have applied through this platform during the testing phase will be processed in line with the set criteria, and successful applicants will be notified during the course of this week in order to request additional information for payments,” the minister said.

She said in line with level 4 regulations and preparation for the rollout of the special grant and provision of social services, the department has gazetted new directives that will allow 30% of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workforce to return to work on a rotational basis.

Limited services will be provided from Sassa local offices, which progressively opened from yesterday, with Mondays and Tuesdays dedicated to receiving applications from older persons.

She said priority will be given to those citizens who turned 60 just prior to or during the lockdown period, who were unable to complete their applications before services were stopped.

The minister said Wednesdays and Thursdays will be new applications for child support and foster child grants.

“Again priority will be given to caregivers with new babies, instances where the caregiver has to change or where circumstances have resulted in caregivers having no income to support their children,” the minister said.

The department has also published the regulations giving effect to the extension of temporary disability grants from the date they were suspended until the end of October this year.

This extension applies to all temporary disability grants that lapsed between February and March.

In cases where the temporary disability grants were suspended, they will be reinstated and paid until the end of October.

The same applies to the care dependency and foster child grants that are due to lapse during the lockdown period. The payment of these reinstated grants will take place before the end of May.

SPECIAL COVID-19 GRANT – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The grant will be available to South African citizens, permanent residents or refugees registered on the Home Affairs system; who are resident within the borders of South Africa.

Applicants must be:

• above the age of 18;

• Unemployed;

• Not receiving any income;

• Not receiving any social grant;

• Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and does not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits;

• Not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme; and

• Not resident in a government-funded or subsidized institution.

Prospective applicants will need to provide the following compulsory information for processing of their applications:

• Identity number/department of home affairs permit;

• Name and surname as captured in the ID (and initials);

• Gender and disability;

• Banking details – bank name and account number;

• Contact details – cellphone number.

The manner in which qualifying citizens can apply for this grant will be as follows:

• The new WHATSAPP line will be 082 0468 553

• The USSD or SMS Line will be *134*7737#

• The email address will be srd@sassa.gov.za

