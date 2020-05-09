Golden Arrow bus drivers accuse management of putting their health at risk

Drivers from Golden Arrow Bus Service are holding a meeting on Saturday with National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) representatives in Delft in Cape Town, after protest action earlier this week.

On Thursday, a group of drivers went on strike, alleging that the company was putting them at risk of contracting Covid-19, by not following the necessary protocols.

Police were present at the protest, with the company’s spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer telling Daily Voice that the small group of demonstrators did not follow protocol. She also denied allegations that the company was not following Covid-19 safety measures, saying that masks have been supplied to staff, and that depots are being regularly sanitised, and social distancing practiced.

When lockdown level 4 commenced, the company said its current Covid-19 protocols included the application of a “specialised 24-hour germ and virus-killing surface cleaner”, applied twice daily, and on surfaces every two hours. They said the number of passengers per bus had been limited, frontline staff were equipped with gloves, masks and sanitiser, and that drivers are in enclosed cabins. Masks have also been made compulsory, and temperature readings for all people entering Golden Arrow premises are taken.

Thursday’s strike disrupted Philippi and Southgate depots, which service areas such as Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein, Delft, Blue Downs, Somerset West and some areas of Khayelitsha.

“We hope to have the situation resolved as soon as possible and apologise sincerely for the inconvenience caused,” Golden Arrow general manager Derrick Meyer said in a press statement.

On Saturday morning, eNCA reported that the allegations come after 20 Golden Arrow bus service employees tested positive for Covid-19, and one worker has allegedly died as a result.

Workers also told eNCA that they had only been given masks for the first two weeks of lockdown, and said management was not providing them with the proper equipment to keep them safe.

Golden Arrows bus drivers in Cape Town have downed tools over COVID-19 safety concerns. At least 20 workers have tested positive for the virus despite the bus company launching its COVID-19 campaign to reassure passengers. #day44oflockdown pic.twitter.com/F7SuIi65ed — eNCA (@eNCA) May 9, 2020

Numsa Western Cape regional secretary Vuyo Lufele told eNCA that the union has written two letters to Golden Arrow management, but no response has been received.

Lufele said he would write a third letter insisting that management and Numsa discuss the way forward to best protect the lives of Golden Arrow staff.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

