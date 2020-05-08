Why Limpopo villagers ignore lockdown regulations

There is no police visibility, so people go on their business as they always have.

This was the case at Limpopo’s Ga-Moroko village near Mokwakwaila on Thursday. The residents cited lack of police or army visibility in villages as part of the reason why they were behaving as normal.

“I don’t see why I should be confined in the house because this virus is only in urban areas such as Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Polokwane,” said resident Mmatsie Letsoalo. “Since the lockdown started, we have never seen any police van or soldiers here. Why then bother staying at home?”

Melita Sekgobela, a resident of Kheshokholwe near Kgapane, blamed poverty which, she said, was embedded in rural areas, as the main reason for people still walking the streets. She said people left their houses to go to the marketplace or to meet friends.

“We do so because we know no one will accuse us of breaking the law because we hardly see police here,” she said.

The Provincial Command Council, chaired by Limpopo Premier Stan Chupu Mathabatha, has expressed concern about the surge of people crowding in townships and villages despite level 4 lockdown restrictions.

The council, represented by leaders of political parties serving in the Limpopo legislature, held its weekly meeting on Thursday and also raised concern regarding the interpretation of level 4 regulations by the people.

According to reports presented to the council, Limpopo has so far made about 15,000 arrests for various offences related to the National Disaster Management Act.

Police have also been engaged in about 289,000 activities throughout the province and have confiscated 13 million litres of liquor.

The council resolved that roadblocks should be tightened at the entrances to towns, and manned by law enforcement agencies on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Limpopo has, as of Wednesday, reported 40 positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

Mathabatha said there was a need for government to provide personal protective equipment to all essential services providers, while addressing the increased need for care for Covid-19 patients.

He said the department of health has also reflected their state of readiness, given different scenarios of infections, as projected by epidemiologists. He said it was clear that in the coming months, the country anticipated a surge where between 1% and 5% of the population might be infected.

Mathabatha also said discussions were under way regarding plans for the phased reopening of schools.

