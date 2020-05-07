Covid-19 7.5.2020 06:15 pm

Tshwane disaster centre temporarily closed after second official tests positive

News24 Wire
Tshwane disaster centre temporarily closed after second official tests positive

A member of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on COVID-19 coronavirus wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

The second case was also asymptomatic as she did not display any symptoms.

The City of Tshwane has temporarily closed its Disaster Operations Centre after a second official stationed at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.

Tshwane’s head administrator, Mpho Nawa, said on Thursday an employee from the emergency services department had tested positive for the virus.

The 60-year-old assistant chief works in the emergency medical operations division.

The centre was set up to bolster the City’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, Nawa said a police officer, also working at the centre, was tested after being admitted for scheduled treatment which was unrelated to Covid-19.A

Asymptomatic

“She tested positive after she was screened during routine pre-admission, she may have been asymptomatic.”

The second case was also asymptomatic as she did not display any symptoms.

According to Nawa, both officials who tested positive for the virus, “have been diligently following daily routine screening upon reporting for duty, which entails temperature scanning, completing a questionnaire and sanitising”.

Following the two cases, all personnel stationed at the centre have been tested and directed to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

“They will be working from home in the meantime,” Nawa said.

“Having said that, the City takes this opportunity to assure residents that every measure is being implemented to flatten the curve and ensure that residents comply with level 4 lockdown regulations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 testing figures reaching 100K in Gauteng – here’s a breakdown of the numbers 7.5.2020
‘These measure are good for you’ – Premier Makhura asks Gauteng residents to cooperate 7.5.2020
18,000 people arrested in KZN since lockdown began, police say 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition