Presidency employee tests positive for Covid-19

A view of the Union Building lawns that are usually busy can be seen empty during the first day of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, 27 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Presidency says access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions.

The Presidency announced on Wednesday that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Public and staff access to the Union Buildings is currently limited following the confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with government’s guidelines on the management of Covid-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The office said steps had also been taken to ensure that officials who had contact with the staff member were screened.

“The presidency’s pandemic task team, established to assist in managing all Covid-19 related matters, proactively initiated a process of disinfection and deep cleaning of all the presidency facilities which commenced on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.”

The presidency further said access to the Union Buildings was therefore limited to exceptional interactions.

“The President and Deputy President have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of lockdown. The Presidency wishes the affected colleague a speedy recovery,” the office concluded.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 7,572.

A total of 268,064 tests had been conducted to date with 10,523 tests done in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

“Regrettably, we report 10 more Covid-19 related deaths: seven from Western Cape, one from Eastern Cape, one from KwaZulu-Natal and one from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” Mkhize said in a statement.

